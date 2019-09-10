BANDON - Local artist Deborah Fisher shares her special process of book making at the next Art Talks! from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Fisher will showcase several handmade books as well as a book shown in multiple stages throughout its creation. Her books are beautiful and diverse. Find out what inspires her and how her creative concepts come to live in each new book.
This hour is relaxed and interactive, inviting questions and discussion with Fisher. Those who have ever felt drawn to the art of book making or simply want to appreciate an artist's work, this is a great opportunity, said organizers.
This is the final Art Talks! of 2019, which included local artists sharing their work in photography, assemblage and ceramics. Watch for more Art Talks! in 2020.