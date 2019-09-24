BANDON - Winners of the 2019 Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show received money prizes and ribbons at the awards ceremony Saturday, Sept. 14, during Cranberry Festival weekend.
Winners are:
Under 13 years —1st Brooke Zumwalt; 2nd Nena Minkler; 3rd Camden Kappa; Honorable Mentions: Caitlyn Michalek, Erica Crum and Hailey Felton.
13-18 years — 1st Ruby Toole-Jackson; 2nd Jordan Houck; 3rd Logan Garner; Honorable Mentions: Kira Winn, Sarah Bales and Conner Sparks.
Adults — 1st Carol Howald; 2nd Jill Stockford; 3rd Kaylen Bennett; Honorable Mentions: Jean McClaren Sharpe, Ellen Chapman and Deborah Greaves.
People’s Choice — Youth: Brooke Zumwalt; Adult: David Pinnock
Artists whose boards were not among the winners can pick up their boards at the Port of Bandon office.
"Thanks to artists and all who came to see the art to make this popular show such a success," said Ava Richey, one of the show's organizers.
As in year’s past, the winning boards will be featured in two upcoming shows. The Bravo show will be displayed October through the last open day of market, Dec. 21 in the Port of Bandon Old Town Marketplace building, located at 250 First St. SW.
The Encore Bravo Show will feature the winners’ boards for the months of January through March, 2020 at Bandon Coffee Café.
****
Brooke Zumwalt youth People's Choice and Under 13 first place
Jean McClaren Sharpe Adult honorable mention (Image 5605)
Kaylen Bennett Adult third place
David Pinnock (adult People's Choice)
********
Hi Amy,
This might help when Shawn posts board photos.
Adult winners:
1st place Carol Howald Board # L
2nd Jill Stockford ZZ
You have free articles remaining.
3rd Kaylen Bennett HHH
Hon. Men. Jean McClaren Sharpe D
Hon. Men. Ellen Chapman QQQQ
Hon. Men. Debora Greaves BBBB
Youth 13 -18 Years old
1st Place Ruby Toole-Jackson #41
2nd Jordan Houck 30
3rd Logan Garner 35
H. M. Kira Winn 21
H. M. Sarah Bales 39
H. M. Conner Sparks 31
Youth Under 13 years old
1st Place Brooke Zumwalt 54
2nd Nena Minkler 84
3rd Camden Kappa 127
H. M. Caitlyn Michalek 106
H. M. Erica Crum 75
H. M. Hailey Felton 6
People’s Choice Adult David Pinnock Board #T
Youth Brooke Zumwalt #54