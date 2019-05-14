BANDON - Join the Bandon Library Readers Book Club at 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, to discuss "Angle of Repose," the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Wallace Stegner. The club meets in the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
Confined to a wheelchair, retired historian Lyman Ward sets out to write his grandparents' remarkable story but his research reveals even more about his own life than he's willing to admit. What emerges is an enthralling portrait of four generations in the life of an American family.
The Book Club will divide the Stegner book into roughly halves for the purpose of brevity and depth of discussion. Since it is so conveniently segmented into parts, this means discussing parts I through IV in May, and parts V through IX in June.
Those with questions can email Book Club chairperson Karen Thomas at bookclub@bandonlff.org.
The Book Club is held the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Bandon Library. It is part of the Bandon Library Friends' Monday Night series. Other events include Classic Movie Night (second Monday) and Travel Night (fourth Monday).
Those interested in these programs or more information on how they can help the Bandon Library Friends support the Bandon Library, leave word at the Library's front desk or email bandonlibraryfriends@bandonlff.org.