BANDON — The Bandon Library Friends & Foundation sponsors Classic Movie Night at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
The movie will be "The Good Earth" (1937 Warner Bros 138 min) starring Paul Muni, Luise Rainer and directed by Sidney Franklin.
This adaptation of Pearl S. Buck's Pulitzer Prize-wining novel about rural China in the early 1900s is an epic saga of a family's struggles against famine, locusts and revolution.
Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
Book Club
The Bandon Library Readers Book Club will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at the Bandon Library Sprague Room.
The group will discuss "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See. This novel by New York Times bestselling author See is about female friendship and family secrets on a small Korean island.
Everyone is invited to join for lively discussion and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book. Questions? Email Karen Thomas at bookclub@bandonlff.org.
Sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation. For more information, call 541-347-3221.