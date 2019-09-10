BANDON - The following events are sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc. All events are held at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. S.W. Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 541-347-3221.
The Bandon Library Readers Book Club will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, in the Library Sprague Room and will discuss "The Looming Tower" by Lawrence Wright. A gripping narrative that spans five decades, "The Looming Tower" explains in unprecedented detail the growth of Islamic fundamentalism, the rise of al Qaeda and the intelligence failures that culminated in the attacks on the World Trade Center. Everyone is invited and welcome to join us for lively discussion and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book.
Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Library Sprague Room featuring "Granada" with Ron Harris.
The Bandon Library Friends and Foundation monthly meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Library. Those looking for a way to make a positive difference in the community can learn more about the BLFF by attending a monthly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Classic Movie Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, in the Library Sprague Room with "The Enchanted Cottage" (Warner Bros, 1945, Black/White, 91 mi.), starring Robert Young and Dorothy McGuire and directed by John Cromwell. A scarred World War II veteran and a plain young woman discover true love, beauty and a magical transformation for both.
Bandon Library Readers Book Club will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, in the Library Sprague Room with "Go Set A Watchman" by Harper Lee. This is the landmark novel by Harper Lee, set two decades after her beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, "To Kill A Mockingbird." Everyone is invited to join for lively discussion and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book.
The BLFF monthly meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Merle Logan Room of the Library. Those looking for a way to make a positive difference in the community can learn more about the BLFF by attending a monthly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
BLFF Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, in the Library Sprague Room, featuring "Chaing Mai, Thailand" with Ron Harris.