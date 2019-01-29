BANDON - The Bandon Community Youth Center is registering restaurant vendors, securing event sponsors, taking auction donations and preparing for the 2019 Bite of Bandon Culinary Showcase and Auction to be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center. All net proceeds will support overhead expenses not included in program grants.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 1 at Bandon Ace Hardware and the Bandon Mercantile. Individual tickets are $35 each and tables of eight may be purchased for $250. Be sure to provide a name and telephone number at the ticket outlet to hold a table.
Current BCYC After School Tiger Clubs for students grades 1-4 include Art, STEM Club and Robotics Clubs. HLMS After Hours programs open to students in grades 5-8 include Math Mentors, News and Media Club, Cooking Club and the new art and culture program, “Coyote Stories” are accepting new students. Registration is available via the BCYC website, www.bandonyouth.org, or for more information email: bandonyouth@gmail.com.
After school transportation is now available, provided in partnership with the Bandon School District and made possible by a grant from the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance. BCYC also wishes to thank the Dew Valley Club, Inc., Banner Bank, Bandon By the Sea Rotary, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keizer Fund, the Caryll M. and Norman F. Sprague Jr. Foundation, the Mary H. Storer Foundation, the Ford Family Foundation, the Oregon Community Foundation, the Bandon School District, City of Bandon, Darcy Grehek and Stillwater Natives, and volunteers John and Peggi Towne, for their support.
Returning BHS graduate, Melinda Torres, has recently accepted the position of BCYC Board Chairman. Torres is a 2009 BHS grad with a Master's Degree in Public Health from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. By day, Torres is the Coos Bay School District homeless liaison/ARK program manager. BCYC is already benefiting from her passion and experience with youth programs. Torres and fellow board member Isaac Taylor both volunteered at the Youth Center as teens. New board members and volunteers are always welcome. Regular board meetings are held every 2nd Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the board or volunteer opportunities, visit their website at www.bandonyouth.org, email: bandonyouth@gmail.com, or call 541-347-8336.