BANDON — The Bite of Bandon will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Bandon Community Center/The Barn.
The Bite of Bandon is the Bandon Community Youth Center's largest fundraiser, with proceeds going to help sustain and grow the youth programs. This 21-and-over event has both silent and live auctions, a raffle as well as 17-20 restaurants providing "bites" for attendees to try. Participants will be given tokens to vote for "Best Display”, “Best Savory Bite," and “Best Sweet Bite."
Participating restaurants and purveyors include: A Little Bite International Cuisine, Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant, Broken Anchor, Edgewaters Restaurant, Farm & Sea on the Waterfront, Jen's Joint, Lloyd's Tavern and Smokehouse, Lord Bennett's, Raven Saltwater Grille, Ray's Food Place Deli, The Fam Productions Catering, The Fleet Deli, The Rolling Pin Bake and Brew and The Beverage Barn.
Tickets are $40 for individuals, or $280 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at Bandon Ace Hardware, Bandon Mercantile or online at https://secure.givelively.org/event/bandon-community-youth-center-inc/bite-of-bandon-2020.
For more information about the Bite of Bandon, call 503-707-0990, visit www.bandonyouth.org or the Facebook page, or email bailey@bandonyouth.org.