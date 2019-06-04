BANDON - Kids are invited to build a bird house on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, at the Bandon Historical Society Museum in connection with the museum’s “Free Summer Sundays.” Bird house building will take place in the parking lot from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bird house building and Sunday admission to the museum are both free.
“We are hoping kids will bring dad, grandad, or another willing adult, tour the museum and build a birdhouse on Father’s Day,” said museum volunteer Jim Proehl. “We have lots of bird house kits, but if your birds really need a home, come early because our supplies are generous but not unlimited.”
Sunset Motel is the sponsor for special Sunday museum events. Last summer, kids panned for Sunset Gold at the museum and gold panning Sundays this summer will be July 7, Aug. 18 and Sept. 1.
Free Sunday admission is provided by First Interstate Bank and Best Western, Inn at Face Rock.
“We hope families will put a Sunday museum visit into their schedules,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix. “Bring the kids in for a chance to take our History Detective’s Challenges. Attend one of our family events.”
The museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue and is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. every day in the summer.