PORT ORFORD - The final Mildred Hill concert of the year features Billy Blackstone and the Blue Ramblers at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington St., Port Orford.
The 2018 Mildred Hill concert series at Zion Church will be capped with a return of one of the most popular performing groups from the past concerts, Billy Blackstone and the Blue Ramblers, who last performed for the series in September 2015.
Their last concert was focused around the music of J.J. Cale, an Oklahoma blues musician. This year's concert will feature blues and jazz numbers with both instrumentals and vocals covering a wide range of styles.
Tickets for the event are available at the Port Orford Public Library and at the door. Tickets cost $15 each with young people 18 and young admitted free.