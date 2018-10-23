BANDON - Everyone is welcome to celebrate The Big Fish Vision of Bandon with The Big Fish Thank You from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Mayor Mary Schamehorn will do the honors of introducing those involved with The Big Fish Vision and Bandon City Manager Robert Mawson will unveil "Salmon in Silt," where it will hang in the main library.
"Salmon in Silt" is a mosaic made by Nicolene Jordan of Alaska. It is made of ordinary window glass then tinted with powders and kiln-baked, which allows Jordan to create truly unique colors. Each of her mosaics is original.
“Portraying in a mosaic this beautiful fish in its environment is my way of celebrating its place in the community and the world," said Jordan. “I am thrilled to know that it will be enjoyed by people who similarly appreciate
its significance.”
Vicki Affatati will be hosting a silent auction of the exquisite wood salmon cut-outs that graced the town of Bandon from May to early October. The bidding will begin at 4 p.m. and the silent auction will end at 5:30 p.m. The salmon are all beautiful and unique and were painted by various local artists.
While celebrating the accomplishments and the message of inter-connection of The Big Fish Vision of 2018, attendees will also have the opportunity to visit with many of the people involved. Artists, donors, event presenters, sponsors and other partners will be at the event.
From the Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show of 2018 to the 19 Big Fish Vision educational and cultural events held at the Bandon Public Library, this vision involved the entire community.
The library series presenters this year that celebrated community, art, the Earth, salmon, and more included: Coquille Watershed, Wild Rivers Land Trust, Brenda Brainard, Master Gardener Christine Hall, Master Naturalist Darcy Grahek, Shoreline Education for Awareness, Bill Bradbury, Seacoast Compost, South Slough Estuary, Wild Rivers Coast Alliance and local artist Vicki Affatati. There was also the launching of Bandon’s first annual Earth Day in City Park.