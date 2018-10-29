BANDON - Bandon High School’s Speech team will present the first Sweet Speeches of the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Sprague Community Theater. Sweet Speeches is the team’s main opportunity to raise funds for meals and motels for upcoming speech tournaments.
Seniors Nick Turner, Isabel Winston, Les Anderson, Marino Santoro, Ruby Toole-Jackson and Owen Bivens, along with juniors Izzy Bean, Kyla Harris, Amelia Russell and Becky Yu, sophomores Bella Erenfeld, Katie Kilcoyne, Quinn McGagin, Elli Schulz, Max Sanchez and TJ Spanberger, and freshmen Ansen Converse and Riley Cook will grace the stage with an opening skit, improv introductions and interpretations.
During a speech competition, speakers perform in a classroom with a judge and five to seven competitors for each round. Bandon’s team is one of the few across the state that perform their events on a lighted stage with an audience.
Sweet Speeches is an opportunity for the public to enjoy speech events while watching this year’s team collaborate to make the night a success. Team members sell tickets, take tickets, greet audience members, present an introductory skit, present improv introductions, serve cookies and punch at intermission and help with cleanup afterwards. Each year, team members collaborate back stage, ensuring the show runs smoothly.
Isabella Bean will present an originally written After Dinner Speech on “Hypocrisy."
The rest of the interpretations are the result of the September speech workshop with Demond Wilson of The Perfect Performance. Four duo interpretations will be performed: the team of Amelia Russell and Becky Yu, “Making Toast” by Elizabeth Ann McDejae; Nick Turner and Les Anderson, “The Merchandise King” by Clyde Hendrickson; Isabella Bean and Elli Schulz, “Trauma” and Quinn McGagin and Riley Cook, “The Quest for Quasi” by Darlene Gonzales.
In addition, Kathryn Kilcoyne will present a dramatic interpretation, “Things You Can’t Tell Just by Looking at Her” by Megan Mostyn-Brown, and Ruby Toole- Jackson will delight the audience with a humorous interpretation, “The Problem with Girls” by Tim Mogford.
Tickets, which are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children, are available at the Bandon High School office or from speech team members. Homemade cookies and punch are included in the ticket price.