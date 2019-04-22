BANDON - The Bandon High School music department presents "Music for Money," a spring benefit concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased from a music student or at the door.
The BHS bands and choirs will perform fun songs from movies and Broadway shows, along with a few other numbers, according to music educator Dave Weston. Funds raised will help pay for music department programs and special activities.
"The choir songs are fun and entertaining," Weston said.
The BHS choir will perform first, singing numbers such as "Beauty and the Beast," "Remember Me" from "Cocoa," "From Now On" from "The Greatest Showman," "Kiss the Girl," from "The Little Mermaid" and more. Following an intermission with cookies available for purchase, the BHS band will play their festival songs as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers March," "Captain America" and more.
Last spring and this fall, the band and choir raised enough money through various fundraisers to attend a professional performance of "The Lion King" in Eugene in January.
The BHS band qualified at the district band competition to compete at the state championship May 10. The BHS choir also qualified at the district level to compete at state, but Weston said he won't know if they will be selected until later this week.