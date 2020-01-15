BANDON — The Bandon High School freshmen Class of 2023 will host an all-you-can-eat Mexican dinner fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the district cafeteria.
The menu, prepared by BSD food service director Sharon Haga, consists of soft and hard tacos with a choice of ground beef or pulled pork, refried beans, Spanish rice, chicken enchiladas, salad bar, chips and salsa, assorted beverages and desserts. Freshmen class members and parents will be helping at the event.
Cost for the meal is $10 for adults, $5 for students and children under 4 eat free. Admission is at the door only and to-go containers will be available. The event will occur during the Bandon vs. Reedsport basketball games.