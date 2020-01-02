BANDON — Learn a new game in the new year. Starting Jan. 9, longtime bridge player Louise Nix will teach beginners the basics from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursdays at the Bandon Senior Activity Center. Lessons are free and open to all ages.
Duplicate bridge is played at the center from 12-5 p.m. every Thursday and open bridge from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays.
The Senior Center is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. For more information on beginning bridge, call Nix at 541-252-5106.