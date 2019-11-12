BANDON — A Beaujolais Nouveau Cask Party will be held from 12-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, at Farm & Sea in the Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, in Old Town Bandon.
"We have never done this before," said Farm & Sea co-owner Lori Osborne. "We have purchased a fresh harvest cask that will be flown in from France, with only 100 glasses available at $10 a glass. We also purchased three cases of the bottles for your enjoyment to celebrate with your friends and family throughout the upcoming holidays."
The beaujolais, made with 100 percent gamay grapes, can be purchased for $25 a bottle. However, bottles will be reserved for cask glass purchase participants first.
Everyone who purchases a glass or bottle will be entered in a drawing to give away the beautiful cask once the 100 glasses have been sold and cask is empty. The event will also feature complimentary appetizers.
All profits will benefit Bandon Feeds the Hungry, a fundraiser that supports the five nonprofit food assistance groups in Bandon.