BANDON — Next week across all of France banners will proclaim Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrive! Translation: "The New Beaujolais has arrived." One of the most frivolous and animated rituals in the wine world will begin. By the time it is over, 65 million bottles will be distributed and drunk around the world.
It has become a worldwide race to be the first to serve this new wine of the harvest. The rules are strict. By French law, Beaujolais Nouveau is to be released no earlier than the third Thursday in November. Which is right around the corner!
Bandon has been celebrating with the rest of the world for several years, explained Bread & Wine owner Nancy Evans.
"We love this worldwide event and started offering Beaujolais Nouveau on the third Thursday in Nouveau way back in 2006, making this our 13th year," Evans said. "We have come to think of it as the start of the Holiday Season in Bandon ... as the following week begins the Celebration of Lights, the day after Thanksgiving.
Cases of Beaujolais Nouveau are shipped from France to every part of the globe. Bandon represents one of the most remote locations were fans can partake in trying this year's vintage on the same day as people all around the world.
"Bandon falls in the second to last time zone on the earth to be allowed to offer the renowned wine to the public on the big day. The fact we are so far off the beaten track makes it even more fun I think," Evans said. "We have everything ready to serve and we wait for our delivery to arrive. Because of the French government rules, even the distribution is highly regulated. I never know for sure if it's going to get here ... but that just adds to the day's excitement. Next we pop the corks, pour and enjoy this wonderful wine."
Bread & Wine will offer complimentary tasting with suggested food pairing from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Bread & Wine is located at the entrance to Old Town at 350 Second St SE.
"This year we would like to encourage our guests to make a reservation at an Old Town restaurant to complete their evening. We have excellent choices in eating establishments as we all know, so plan now to visit one of your favorites or try a something new. There are many to pick from: Mexican, Italian, classic American seafood and steaks and several others. Just remember to stop in first with us for a toast to what the party is all about: Beaujolais Nouveau 2019. Cheers!" She added.
This year for the first time Bandon continues the celebrations on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23 at Farm & Sea, located at Port of Bandon's Old Town Marketplace. Offering glasses of Beaujolais Nouveau for $10 and bottles for $25, Farm & Sea is donating proceeds to Bandon Feeds the Hungry.