BANDON - Bay City Swing, the South Coast’s premier swing band, presents “An Afternoon with Bay City Swing and Guests," a benefit concert for the Nina Dominy Memorial Scholarship fund. The concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St SW in Bandon.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the Dr. Nina Dominy Memorial Scholarship, given each year to a Bandon High School graduating senior that is deemed “best to carry on the spirit of Dr. Nina Dominy by continuing their education to serve others." The scholarship was established in 2006 in honor of Dr. Dominy, a 1977 graduate of Bandon High School who dedicated her career to removing the stigma associated with mental health.
Bay City Swing has entertained audiences since 2017 with exceptional music, humor and choreography reminiscent of the Golden Age of Swing. Their fan base extends beyond Oregon.
“Bay City Swing has been invited back to Sacramento’s Hot Jazz Jubilee in late August,” said Sam Augsburger, a founding member of the group. “This benefit concert is a great way for local fans and new listeners to preview that performance.”
Members include Shaymus Hanlin (vocals), Zack Wassman (bass), Nathan Malamud (piano), Sam Augsburger (trumpet), Jonah Augsburger (alto sax), Isaiah Kingery (tenor), and Steven Daily (drums). Special guest musicians will round out this afternoon of musical enjoyment.
The community is invited to enjoy an afternoon of quality music while supporting a worthy cause. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students at the door or call 541-551-5160 to reserve seats in advance. For more information, visit the Bay City Swing Facebook page.