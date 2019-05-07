COOS BAY — Watch out Dancing with the Stars, the Utah Ballroom Dance Company is coming to town to dance with Coos Bay Stars. Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Egyptian Theatre, six of the Bay Area residents will compete to win the Mirrorball Trophy.
The event is a fundraiser for Star of Hope Activity Center, which has been serving the Coos Bay/North Bend area for over 50 years to provide education, awareness and support for individuals with developmental disabilities.
The Coos Bay Stars include Stephanie Kilmer, Spencer Gordon, Anamaria Abarca, Nathan Kahler, Annie Pollard and Sergio Gamino. Judges are Tim Novotny, John Beane ("The Real Opie Jones") and Pamela Chaney.
Over the course of a week, each of these "Stars" will learn a ballroom dance routine with their professional partner that they will then perform live onstage. Add some amazing costumes, video highlights, a judging panel, and it will be a show that you have to see to believe.
"You will laugh, cry, and laugh some more," said an organizer. "The best part is that YOU, the audience, will vote for who will win and take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy."
In addition to seeing local Bay Area Stars dance, the professionals teaching them from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company will perform excerpts from their award-winning showcase “Ballroom Fever.” The audience will be treated to breathtaking lifts, hundreds of beautiful costumes, enchanting theatrical story lines and a variety of ballroom dances that will captivate the audience's heart.
James Palmer from Phoenix, Ariz. said, “This show is unbelievably theatrical. I wholeheartedly recommend it to everyone. It is dance theater — comical and dramatic, sensual and lyrical, acrobatic and romantic, all in one show.”
The Utah Ballroom Dance Company is the United States National Formation Champions in both Latin American and Standard Ballroom Dancing. They've toured throughout the United States, Europe, Canada and Latin America receiving numerous accolades for their performances. With more than 100 performances each year, this professional ensemble delights, entertains and uplifts thousands worldwide.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children. Tickets are available to purchased at Star of Hope, 657 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. For more information, call 541-888-8893.