BANDON - Bash For Cash – A Bounty of Treasures will be held on Saturday, April 13, at the Bandon Community Center/The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW.
It's a pirate theme this year. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m. Dinner will be provided by Wilson's Market, and includes barbecued chicken and pork, smoked macaroni & cheese, green salad, pasta salad, rolls and dessert. The event is for those 21 and older.
There will be silent and live auctions, bingo, a no-host bar, other raffles and drawings. There will also be a DJ and a dance floor.
Tickets are $25 each or purchase a table of eight for $250. This will ensure groups can sit together and will include a bucket of beer for the table. Tickets are available from Project Graduation parents, Freedom Graphics or Juul Insurance or at the door.
All proceeds benefit Bandon Project Graduation, which has provided a safe and sober graduation celebration for Bandon High School seniors for more than 35 years.
Dr. Del and Ann Remy started the Project Graduation program in Bandon. For more information or to donate auction items, call Jami Gallagher at 541-404-0757.