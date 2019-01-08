BROOKINGS - Dashon Burton, baritone bass, will perform live in concert at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Jan 13, at the Brookings Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 102 Park Ave, Brookings.
Burton's program includes a song by British Renaissance composer John Dowland; "Dichterliebe" (Poet’s Love), by Robert Schumann; two “Riddle Songs” by contemporary composer Scott Perkins (a member of the faculty at Sacramento State); the Chansons Villageoises (Village Songs) of Francis Poulenc; and conclude with spirituals arranged by Harry T. Burleigh and Roland Hayes.
Tickets are $20 at the door. Prorated season tickets are also available at the door. To view the season's offerings, visit www.brookingsharborfriendsofmusic.org.