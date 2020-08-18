BANDON — A unique, 60-minute CD of Bandon's foghorn, recorded at night from two locations for aural variations, capturing the foghorn's ambient and respected continuous sound signal, enchanting surrounding surf, including some segments of soft and distant frogs evoking evening bliss is now available for residents and visitors who miss "Bandon's heartbeat."
The last continuous sound-signaling foghorn on the West Coast at Bandon's South Jetty was transformed by the U.S. Coast Guard into a mariner radio-activated (MRASS) on-demand sound signal on April 3, 2020.
In an effort to forever capture and preserve the foghorn's cherished and iconic continuous sound signal, Edwina ("Eddi") Madruga commissioned a professional CD recording to share with those who were broken-hearted by the U.S. Coast Guard's decision.
"This CD will be of consolation and a timeless reminder of the ambiance that once graced Bandon day and night, 24/7 since 1995 (according to the Coast Guard)," Eddi said.
When Eddi and her husband Joseph decided to retire to Bandon in 2010, they purchased their home in an area where they could hear the foghorn.
"I find it so relaxing," Eddi said. "Joe and I used the foghorn signal as a sleep aid. As I later found out, after the foghorn was modified, many others in Bandon loved the sound at night too."
Many guests from out of town have visited the Madrugas and would crack their bedroom windows to hear the coastal charm of the foghorn while sleeping. Sadly, Joe passed away in October, 2019, and was concerned prior to his passing that the foghorn would be modified.
"I had a revelation to do this in commemoration of my late, steady-handed husband," Eddi said.
Joe graduated from California State Polytechnic College in San Luis Obispo and went on to become an accomplished rancher, welder, horseman and aviator, even learning to parachute. He treasured his daughters Christianna and Daniella. Though a reserved man, he was blessed with a witty sense of humor and was a keen observer. When he made an observation, it was noteworthy.
"He loved to sit in our backyard reading while listening to the foghorn," Eddi said. "His favorite pastime was having a picnic lunch in our vehicle at the South Jetty, reveling in the enchanting sounds there, up close and personal, of the foghorn, crashing waves onto the jetty rocks and squeaky, squawky seagulls. ... The frosting on the cake was the Coquille River Lighthouse in view."
Joe believed that much of Bandon's charm was its "heartbeat," the foghorn, Eddi added.
"Its rhythmic pulse will be greatly missed," she said.
Eddi's son's family comes to Bandon to visit frequently. They, too, liked to crack open their bedroom windows to listed to the foghorn while sleeping. One visit, Eddi's 3-year-old granddaughter said the sound scared her. "What is it?" she asked.
Eddi explained that the foghorn helps guide fishermen at sea if they get lost in the fog or storms. She wanted to see the foghorn, so Eddi took her to see it. She asked to have her photo taken near the foghorn. Eddi taught her how to count the seconds ... one thousand one, one thousand two ... between the sound signals. Soon she mastered the timing of the almost 30 seconds between the blasts.
Eddi even came up with a story about why it was no longer sounding, involving a witch and a Coast Guard helicopter that apprehended the foghorn thief but not the sound. On their way to the airport, Eddi pointed out the Coast Guard station and their orange helicopters.
"She smiled and said that 'the Coast Guard is good because they save foghorns and help people in danger.'" Eddi said. "Now she wants to pass the foghorn story on to her 1-year-old sister when she's old enough to understand."
The CD, titled "To Safe Harbor — Bandon Soundscapes" is available for purchase at Face Rock Creamery at the deli counter, WinterRiver Books, the Bandon Historical Society Museum and Sweet Peas Home & Garden.
Madruga said she has been helped by so many people, including local attorney Robin Miller, PacWest Drone Services, Face Rock Creamery and Rachel Hernandez, among others.
"God blesses us daily with special people, places and things," Eddi said. "It's up to us not to take them for granted, in our fast-paced lives, for they can be taken away in a heartbeat.
"Joseph's favorite song was Lynard Skynard's 'Free Bird," Eddi added. "I trust that his 'free bird spirit' soars over the Bandon that he so loved."
