BANDON - Bandon Public Library's Summer Reading Program 2019 will begin Wednesday, June 26, and end Thursday, Aug. 1.
From 11-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays will be a drop-in toddler/preschool story time. There is no registration required to attend the drop-in story time.
The preschool Summer Reading theme is "Cat In The Hat" and is open to children ages 4, 5 and 6. Registration is required for "Cat In The Hat" and space is limited. There are two preschool sessions: Session No. 1 meets from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and session No. 2 meets from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
"A Universe Of Stories" will be the theme for Early Readers. Participants must be entering 2nd grade and older. Registration is required and space is limited. Early Readers will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursdays.
All Summer Reading Programs are free of charge and held at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. Registration for "Cat In The Hat" and "A Universe Of Stories" begins on Tuesday, June 4. Contact Children's Librarian Julie Tipton at 541-347-3221 for more information.