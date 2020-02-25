BANDON — Bandon Showcase ends is 2019-20 season with the charismatic chamber music of world-class musicians with the Arcis Saxophone Quartet on Saturday, March 21.
Arcis Saxophone Quartet is an enigmatic show offering an expansive three-part repertoire: existing saxophone quartet pieces, existing pieces transcribed for saxophone quartets and creative musical interpretations.
The quartet is based in Germany, but travels the world sharing a love for classical chamber music, traditional Broadway music and original music inspired by Broadway musicals. They captivate listeners with a joy for playing and expressing themselves in one unified musical voicing.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park. Reserved seating tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341, online at bandonevents.org or at the door.
For more information on Arcis Saxophone Quartet, visit www.arcissaxophonquartett.de. For more information on Bandon Showcase, visit www.bandonshowcase.org.