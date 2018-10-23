BANDON - Bandon Showcase presents the cross-cultural music and mesmerizing vocals of Seffarine in concert at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 16, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon.
Seffarine is led by Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and oud player/flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp. Joined on stage by several world-renowned instrumentalists, Seffarine’s repertoire is influenced by the music of widely varying cultures. The result is what Bass Player Magazine describes as a “gorgeous intersection of Spanish flamenco, Arabic and Andalusian music, Persian classical, and (American) jazz."
The group's international blend of sounds embraces and extends Naki's rich heritage, which spans from Moorish Spain to the Sahara. Along with Manuel Gutierrez's explosive flamenco footwork, the grooves of acclaimed bassist Damian Erskine and the exotic instrumentation of Persian master multi-instrumentalist Bobak Salehi, their diverse backgrounds meld into an intoxicating and ear-caressing blend of ancient and modern sounds.
"Seffarine's international sound is the result of all our members working creatively to come towards each other," Naki said. "In addition to our own traditional backgrounds, we have all studied each others' traditions as well. The final sound is a unified, fresh and expressive voice, full of color. We believe this is the future of music as the world gets smaller, and we believe in the power of communication through music to unify disparate cultures and overcome divisions of politics, resources and religion."
Seffarine takes its name from the ancient metalworking square in Naki's home city of Fes, Morocco. Her family is well known in the Seffarine as master metalworkers continuing the tradition today. The square dates back to the 9th century and is famous for the complex rhythms that can be heard from the blacksmiths' hammers.
Bandon Showcase is a nonprofit organization. Its mission statement notes that they “are dedicated to providing outreach opportunities for youth.” Seffarine will hold a free youth outreach the day of their concert for local students.
Reserved seating tickets cost $25 each and are available at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341, at bandonshowcase.org or at the door. Complimentary wine and desserts during intermission are provided by Edgewaters and Coastal Mist.