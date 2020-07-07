BANDON — The Bandon Senior Activities Center is open again, with classes and games taking place on a social-distancing basis.
Several by-donation yoga classes are available now. Dorothy Tharsing, a certified instructor in senior and restorative yoga, offers chair-only exercises at 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays. For those who can stand or get down on the floor, Mat Yoga is at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. Yoga equipment is available, but students should bring their own mats, blocks, straps (a tie or sash will do) and blankets, if possible. For information, call 541-290-8372.
Instructor Yaz Kane offers a combined chair- and mat-yoga class, at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. She has taught for 10 years, gearing exercises to all abilities from seniors to golfers to bicyclists. Dress in loose clothing and bring a yoga mat if you have one. For details, call 541-329-2492.
All yoga sessions last one hour and are open to all ages on a donation basis.
Cribbage, bridge, pinochle, TOPS and other activities are also resuming, with necessary precautions in place. For everyone's protection, participants are urged to please wear masks (except during exercise), observe the 6-foot rule, and use hand sanitizers often.
The Senior Center is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. For more information, or those who would like to schedule an event or volunteer for hostess hours, call 541-347-4131 and leave a message, including phone number and area code.
Current Senior Center schedule:
Mondays
10 a.m.: Yoga with Yaz
1-4 p.m.: Games of Choice
Tuesdays
9 a.m.: Mat Yoga with Dorothy
10:15 a.m.: Chair Yoga with Dorothy
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Genealogy with Jeannette
Wednesdays
9 a.m.: Mat Yoga with Dorothy
10 a.m.: Yoga with Yaz
1-3 p.m.: Spinners
Thursdays
8:30 a.m.: Mat Yoga with Dorothy
11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
5-9 p.m.: Cribbage
Fridays
8-10:30 a.m.: TOPS Meeting
10:45 a.m.: Yoga with Yaz
1-4 p.m.: Open Bridge
