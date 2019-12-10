{{featured_button_text}}

BANDON — The Bandon Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Commercial Holiday Lighting contest. Judging will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, and the winner will receive an engraved (traveling) trophy, produced by Pacific Coast Myrtlewood, plus $100 cash.

Businesses out of the main business district are asked to email director@bandon.com to make sure the judges go by their business.

"Light up and be judged. Let's make Bandon shine!" said interim Chamber Director Margaret Pounder.


