BANDON - Singers, actors and dancers ages 9 and up are encouraged to attend auditions for the Bandon Playhouse summer production of "Some Enchanted Evening - a Broadway Singalong Show."
Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon. Show commitment will be approximately six mid-week rehearsals starting June 25, and performances on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Sprague Theater.
The program: This interactive musical variety show will be led by a community cast of youth and adults – with memorable show tunes from 20th century classics and newer hit productions.
Auditions: Come to auditions ready to sing, move and have fun on stage! Wear comfortable clothing. Water bottles are welcome. Vocal selections for the cast include a variety of solos, duets, small ensemble and full chorus parts, (with creative blocking or simple choreography for a few numbers). Performers may choose to only perform in ensemble pieces, if desired. The group audition song is “When I Grow Up,” from "Matilda the Musical." Sheet music, accompaniment and instruction will be provided.
Those who have questions about the show or a specific song they'd like to be considered are welcome to attend the next Playhouse meeting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at The Barn/Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. Or, email Bandon Playhouse at thebandonplayhouse@gmail.com, visit the website at www.bandonplayhouse.org, or call 541-290-9989. Be sure to include the title of the musical and song selection. Audition RSVPs are encouraged.