BANDON - Bandon Playhouse invites aspiring actors, playwrights, directors, stage managers, make-up artists and anyone else interested in theater to join them for a series of free summer classes to be held over six Saturdays.
Classes will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and start June 22, running each Saturday (except July 6) through Aug. 2 at the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Topics will cover acting basics, creating characters, script work, stage makeup, script writing, stage management, set building and design and more.
"We're lucky to have instructors with years of professional and local theater experience, such as Mike Dempsey, who leads our acting classes," said BPH president Neal Davis. "Courses will be intense but fun - we're serious about what we do."
Classes and times are:
June 22: 10 a.m. - Acting Basics; 11 a.m. - Makeup - Basic Stage and Beauty*
June 29: 10 a.m. - Improv Basics; 11 a.m. - Makeup - Old Age*
July 13: 10 a.m. - Acting: Creating Characters; 11 a.m. - Makeup - Wounds*
July 20: 10 a.m. - Acting: Working with Scripts; 11 a.m. - Set Building and Design
July 27: 10 a.m. - Acting: Putting it all Together; 11 a.m. - Script Writing Basics
Aug. 3: 10 a.m. - Stage management; 11 a.m. - Skills Exercises
*Attendees for makeup classes should bring their own mascara, brown and black eyeliner pencils and a base that matches their skin tone. For those interested in acting only, the second hour can be spent with the acting instructor to practice and will expand on the first hour's lesson - ie: two hours of acting. Participants do not have to attend all classes, but the acting portion will build on the previous lessons.
Classes are open to ages 13 and older and are free with a $5 Bandon Playhouse annual membership ($15 for families). Membership forms are available on the Playhouse website (www.bandonplayhouse.org) or at each class. To register, send name and contact information to thebandonplayhouse@gmail.com or come to the first class (preregistration is preferred). Those with further questions can email the Playhouse or call/text Davis at 541-551-1663.