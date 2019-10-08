BANDON — It’s been a busy year for the Bandon Playhouse. In January, it faced its possible demise. Ten months later, they’ve built a successful summer education program, staged the well-received "Some Enchanted Evening, a Broadway Singalong," have volunteered at Bandon High School to teach acting to students and are preparing an original holiday play, "A Bandon Christmas Carol," premiering Dec. 6 at the Sprague Community Theater.
“We had nowhere to go but up,” said Playhouse president Neal Davis. “The outpouring of support, in our first meeting of 2019, proved the Playhouse was still vital to the community. It’s energized us this entire year.”
It was that meeting that created "A Bandon Christmas Carol, Davis said.
“We’re cash poor, so we asked for ideas we could do on the cheap," Davis said. "One of Playhouse's original founding members, Alice Stadelman, mentioned "A Christmas Carol" being in public domain, and the rest fell in place."
Davis wrote the comedic script, setting it in modern-day Bandon. The large, diverse cast and crew includes several who’ve worked in the film industry.
“We’re lucky to have so much talent, especially with the newer actors,” Davis said. Davis’ credits include "Murder at Twomile," "Bandon Burns" and "Bethlehem Road."
Per its bylaws, the Bandon Playhouse will hold its annual membership meeting, which includes election of board members for the coming year at 6:30, Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW (the Sprague Theater will be occupied by New Artists Productions youth theater's dress rehearsal for "Mary Poppins, Jr." which opens Oct. 18). The new board will help the Playhouse finalize its 2020 season selections, plus broaden its successful education program. Anyone interested in being nominated for a board position can call Davis at 541-551-1663 to be put on the ballot.
Nominations also can be taken from the floor at the annual membership meeting. Board appointments run from January through December. Current board members are Davis, John Fink, Amy Moss Strong, Jeff Norris, Richard Robinett, Cathy Underdown and Donald Zealand.
“We want anyone interested in keeping Playhouse going to join us,” Davis said. “We’ve got just one direction — up."
For more information about Bandon Playhouse, visit the website at www.bandonplayhouse.org or their Facebook page. Bandon Playhouse meets monthly at 6:30 p.m., usually on the third Thursday at the Sprague Theater. Meeting announcements are published in the Coffee Break.