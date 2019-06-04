BANDON - A chat on the beach during Circles in the Sand in February between local resident Sandy Vilahu and Susan Dimock, the official photographer for Circles in the Sand and a fine art photographer, started the idea of creating a photography club in Bandon.
That idea became an effort after the Art Talks! presentation by Gaia Riverwood where a majority of the attendees expressed an interest in participating in a local photography group. With the realization that there was more than enough interest, Riverwood, Dimock and Vilahu went to work on developing the club. The Bandon Photography Club was launched on May 7 by these three who share a love of photography and a deep appreciation of the natural beauty of Bandon.
The club is open to anyone who loves photography of any skill level. The group is focused on learning, sharing and having fun with photography. Whether people are just beginning their photographic journey, use an i-Phone or are a seasoned professional, all are welcome. Its an opportunity to meet new people who share the same interest, participate in events and have fun while learning new things about the art of photography.
The club meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. in the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW. The June 18 meeting will feature ways to improve photo compositions.
For more information contact Vilahu at BandonPhotoClub@gmail.com.