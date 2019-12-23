BANDON — A new exhibition of photographs exploring Bandon during the Eisenhower Era, 1955–1961, is now on display at the Bandon Professional Center through Nov. 25, 2020.
The exhibition features over 40 historic photographs sourced from the Bandon Western World newspaper film negatives. Many of these images are being publicly shown for the first time.
The photographs depict scenes of everyday Bandon life but reflect broad themes of the United States of the 1950s. There was postwar prosperity, a blossoming material culture and local economic struggles. New thinking challenged traditions of art, design, music and dance. Women contributed in the workforce amidst evolving perceptions of domestic values. The Cold War loomed and schools implemented more rigorous instruction in science and technology. But throughout we see the generous and resilient nature of Bandon citizens, celebrating and enjoying life, giving charitably, and engaging in civic improvement.
You have free articles remaining.
This exhibition is possible thanks to the board, staff, and volunteers of the Bandon Historical Society, with special thanks to Mary Schamehorn and the Bandon Western World newspaper.
The Bandon Professional Center is located at 1010 First Street SE in Bandon.
The exhibition is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.