BANDON - It's time for the Bandon Library's Summer Book Sale, which runs July 18-20, and is held in the Bandon Library's Sprague Community Room. Hardbacks, paperbacks, non-fiction, fiction, children’s books, videos and more are available for purchase. This annual event is sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc., and all proceeds benefit the Bandon Library.
The sale opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, to BLFF members only. Those who are not yet a member can join at the door; annual membership is $5 per year. From 4-7 p.m. everyone is welcome. The sale is also open to the public Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday is bargain day, with everything that can put in a bag (except “better books” just $4 per bag).
"Stop by, have a cookie, visit with friends and stock up on summer reading material. Support your local library," said Lorna Logan, this year's chairperson.