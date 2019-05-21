BANDON - Everyone is welcome to attend an afternoon of art appreciation and a chance to make their own mosaic at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Journey into the world of mosaics during the Bandon Library Art Gallery's 5th annual Mosaic Show, "Traditions, Kept and Broken." This exhibit runs from June 1 through July 31 and is curated by Tracy Hodson.
The June 15 event begins with a short lecture on the history of ancient and modern mosaics by Hodson, mosaic artist and Bandon Library Art Gallery curator. Hodson then takes participants on a guided tour of the exhibit. Appreciate the unique beauty of each mosaic as well as the artistic methods chosen by each artist. Finally, those in attendance will be invited to make a small mosaic of their own. All materials will be furnished and refreshments will be served.
The Mosaic Show can be viewed at the library during regular library hours (from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.