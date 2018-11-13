BANDON - The Bandon Library Friends offer the free following activities:
Readers Book Club
The Bandon Library Readers Book Club meets at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 19, at the Bandon Library Sprague Room to discuss "After Alice" by Gregory Maguire, best-selling author of "Wicked." This is a magical new twist on "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" published to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Lewis Carroll's beloved classic.
Everyone is invited and welcome to join for lively discussion and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book. Copies of the book are available at the library checkout counter. For more information, email Karen Thomas at bookclub@bandonlff.org.
Travel Night
Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 26, at the Bandon Library Sprague Room, featuring "Wild and Scenic Rivers" with author/photographer Tim Palmer.
Palmer is the author and photographer of 26 books about rivers, the environment, and adventure travel. As a writer, citizen conservationist and environmental planner he has been involved in the Wild and Scenic Rivers system almost since its founding.
Come join in celebrating this path-breaking approach to conservation and the 50th anniversary of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 2018. At this public event, Palmer will show photos and tell stories about this vital rivers initiative. See his work at www.timpalmer.org.
Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
Monthly BLFF meeting
The Bandon Library Friends (BLFF) Monthly Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Bandon Library. BLFF is the nonprofit organization that supports the Bandon Library. BLFF would like input, new ideas and participation! Everyone is welcome to attend. Email volunteer@bandonlff.org for information on volunteer opportunities.
Holiday Book Sale
The annual Holiday Book Sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Bandon Library Sprague Room. From 10 a.m.-noon the sale is for BLFF members only, but anyone can join at the door for $5. From noon-4 p.m., the sale is open to the public.
This is the BLFF's one-day, six-hour sale of gift-quality books, other media and special gift items. It's an event to get people in the holiday mood with music and homemade cookies, and it's the last chance to buy raffle tickets for the beautiful homemade quilt on display in the library.
All proceeds benefit the Bandon Library and BLFF library programs.
Readers Book Club
The Bandon Library Readers Book Club meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, in the Bandon Library Sprague Room to discuss "The Indigo Girl" by Natasha Boyd. Based on a true story, this work of historical fiction (U.S. South in 1700s) is a tale of intrigue, forbidden friendships, ambition, betrayal and sacrifice. It is account of how a teenage girl produced indigo dye, which became one of the largest exports out of South Carolina, an export that laid the foundation for the incredible wealth of several Southern families who still live on today. Although largely overlooked by historians, the accomplishments of Eliza Lucas influenced the course of U.S. history. When she passed away in 1793, President George Washington served as a pallbearer at her funeral.
Everyone is invited and welcome to join for lively discussion and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book. Copies of the book are available at the library checkout counter. Sponsored by Bandon Library Friends.