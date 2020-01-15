BANDON — The following events are sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc. All events are held at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. S.W., with the exception of Trivia Night, which will be held at The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW. Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 541-347-3221 or www.bandonlff.org.
Book Club
The Bandon Library Readers Book Club will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, at the library's Sprague Community Room. "Winter of Our Discontent" by John Steinbeck will be discussed.
“The Winter of Our Discontent” is Steinbeck’s final novel — a tale of degeneration, corruption. and spiritual crisis.
Everyone is welcome to attend, whether or not they've read the book. Refreshments will be served. Questions? Contact Karen Thomas at bookclub@bandonlff.org. (Next month’s book is “Where the Crawdads Sing” By Delia Owens.)
Travel Night
BLFF Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, in the library's Sprague Community Room. This month's topic will be on Africa. Sally Shackel will share her trip to South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Small planes and safari vehicles transported her party to three National Parks and the Okavango Delta region where they stayed in tented cabins in bush camps. During 16 game-viewing drives they experienced many wild animals in their natural environment. They also visited villages and schools where they learned how inhabitants live in a sometimes harsh environment.
Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend, and refreshments will be served.
Monthly meeting
The BLFF monthly meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the library. Looking for a way to make a positive difference in the community? The BLFF is the nonprofit organization that supports the Bandon Library. It provides ongoing financial support through fundraising and endowments for books and other media acquisition, library equipment and supplies, and a variety of community-based programs that contribute to the excellence of the library. Input, new ideas and participation is needed. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Trivia Night
A BLFF Trivia Night fundraiser will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW. Everyone is welcome to come by themselves or form a team of 4-6 players. Entry is $15 per adult and $10 per high school student. Free pizza, and other snacks and beverages will be available to purchase. Various prizes will be awarded throughout the evening plus a trophy (and bragging rights) for the winning team.
You have free articles remaining.
All proceeds benefit Bandon Library children's programs.
Classic Movie Night
BLFF Classic Movie Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, at the library's Sprague Community Room, featuring the movie "Roberta" (Warner Bros. 1935, 105 minutes). Starring Irene Dunne, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and directed by William A. Seiter, a football player gets a crash course in the fashion world thanks to an unexpected inheritance.
Everyone's welcome, there's no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
Book Club
The Bandon Library Readers Book CLub will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, at the library's Sprague Community Room. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens will be discussed.
“A painfully beautiful first novel that is at once a murder mystery, a coming-of-age narrative and a celebration of nature … Owens surveys the desolate marshlands of the North Carolina coast through the eyes of an abandoned child. And in her isolation that child makes us open our own eyes to the secret wonders — and dangers — of her private world.”—The New York Times Book Review. (Next month’s book is “Astoria” by Peter Stark.)
Everyone is welcome to attend, whether or not they've read the book. Refreshments will be served. Questions? Contact Karen Thomas at bookclub@bandonlff.org.
Travel Night
BLFF Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, in the library's Sprague Community Room. "Civil War Battlefields" with Gary Will will be featured.
Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.