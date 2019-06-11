BANDON - The Bandon Library Readers Book Club will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, June 17, at the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
This month, the club will discuss "Angle of Repose" by Wallace Stegner (Part II).
Confined to a wheelchair, retired historian Lyman Ward sets out to write his grandparents' remarkable story but his research reveals even more about his own life than he's willing to admit. What emerges is an enthralling portrait of four generations in the life of an American family.
Everyone welcome, whether or not they've read the book. Refreshments will be served.
Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, June 24, at the Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW. Babette Hiestand will give a presentation on Mongolia.
Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
The Readers Book Club and Travel Night are sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation.