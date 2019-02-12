Readers Book Club coming Feb. 18
BANDON - The Bandon Library Readers Book Club is part of the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation's Monday night series. It is held the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the library's Sprague Room. Each month, people meet for lively discussion and scrumptious refreshments. Everyone is welcome, whether or not they've read the book.
On Monday, Feb. 18, the group will meet to discuss "The Soul of the Octopus" by Sy Montgomery. By turns funny, entertaining, touching and profound, this book reveals what octopuses can teach readers about consciousness and the meeting of two very different minds.
Information on future book selections is available on the BLFF's website, bandonlff.org. Each month, copies of the current selection are available at the front desk of the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
For more information, email chairwoman Karen Thomas at bookclub@bandonlff.org.
Travel Night presenters needed
Travel Night is part of the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation's Monday night series. It meets the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
Volunteer presenters prepare a picture show of pictures and talk about their travels. They answer questions from the audience. Some give a brief history of the area, some bring in mementos from their trips. The program usually lasts about an hour or so.
BLFF is looking for volunteers who will share their trips with an appreciative audience. What does this involve? Ahead of time, BLFF will get information from the presenter in order to prepare publicity. BLFF will show the presenter what equipment is available and how to use it. The night of the program, BLFF will set up the room, put on the coffee/tea and put out the cookies, then clean up and lock up at the end of the program.
"It's fun, it's rewarding, and you are giving others in our community a chance to 'armchair travel' to a place they might otherwise not be able to visit," said BLFF president Megan Maloney.
For more information or to sign up to give a presentation in 2019, contact chairwoman Marilyn Noorda at 541-347-4757.