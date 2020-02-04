BANDON — “A Grain of Sand, A Drop of Water” – photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock; and Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi are on display from Feb. 2-March 31 at the Bandon Library Art Gallery, 1204 11th St. SW. from Feb. 2-March 31.
There will be a reception for the artists from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the library's Sprague Room.
Just as it is easy to take a good photograph of a beautiful woman, so too it is easy to take a good photograph of beautiful scenery, such as in abundance in Bandon. The ocean just sits there looking gorgeous, and one aims a camera at it. After that, it's just a matter of the degree of artistry the photographer brings to bear on the scene.
Bandon has many excellent scenic photographers, and can certainly count Susan and Steven Dimock among the best. But a deep dive into their body of work reveals that they have often gone beyond the seascape and into a more intimate examination of their surroundings. They focus not just on the majesty of a rock, but on the textures in the rock. They pick out the lone and glowing bulb of stranded kelp, or water streaming off a cluster of mussels, or the play of light on a small patch of sand and sea, creating images that are specific and yet abstract. They capture a mood, a moment, something unique and fine. It is an unveiling of the small mysteries that make up the whole of the world. William Blake urged us “... to see a world in a grain of sand and a heaven in a wild flower, hold infinity in the palm of your hand, and eternity in an hour.” With this show the Dimocks offer a chance to do that, and spur people to make such efforts on their own.
Jane Ujhazi returns to Bandon Library Art Gallery with another collection of her one-of-a-kind necklaces, earrings and bracelets, made of semi-precious stones, worked metals and beads. An avid collector of antique and tribal beads, she constructs her pieces to marry the contemporary with the ancient. Inspired always by the natural world and its gifts of beauty, as well as the long tradition of self-decoration that has ever been a part of being human, her work evokes many times and many lands. Ujhazi's studio is appropriately called Terra Nova — New Land — a place where each piece is a small treasure, a work of art like no other.