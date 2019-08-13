BANDON - “Bandon in the 1950s, 60s and 70s” will be the topic or a photo-rich program by Mayor Mary Schamehorn at the Bandon Historical Society Museum on Saturday, Aug. 17. The program will begin at 11 a.m. and be repeated at 2 p.m. Admission to the programs and to the museum for the day will be free thanks to the sponsorship of Chas Waldrop, Real Estate.
“If you like the old pictures I share in my ‘As I See It’ column, you’ll like this program,” said Schamehorn.
The photographs are from the collection of Western World negatives the career reporter saved from destruction.
Portland columnist Steve Duin recorded the story in an article printed in the Sunday Oregonian March 14, 2015:
“The editor of the Western World in the early '80s, Schamehorn came to work one morning to find a dozen boxes piled at the back door. The newspaper was abandoning its corner office inside the old Price 'n Pride off Highway 101, and the boxes - the Western World's photo archive, at least 30,000 negatives - were headed elsewhere.
“‘We're hauling 'em to the dump,’ publisher John Cribb told her. Schamehorn was stunned. She was the paper's news hound, intrepid photographer and contentious historian. With Rolleiflex or Nikon in hand, she framed many of those shots. She lived most of the stories.
“So, she loaded the negatives into her car. ‘I had an old, old house that survived the (1936) fire,’ she says, ‘and a creepy old basement. I hauled them to that basement, box by box. For 30 years, I've hauled them with me. I didn't know what I would ever do with them. Until computer scanning came along.’ The ultimate in salvage operations,” reported Duin.
A member of the Museum’s board of directors, Schamehorn has worked with the Bandon Historical Society to scan, label, preserve and protect her negative collection. She also helped arrange for Western World Editor Amy Moss Strong and Lee Enterprises, which owns the paper, to contribute the rest of its film negative archive and its entire bound volume collection to the Museum.
Saturday’s program will sample from the collection of negatives.
“For those of us who remember the Sixties, the pictures in this collection will jar some memories, even if we didn’t live in Bandon,” said Museum board vice-president Jim Proehl. “Those who lived here will have a fun time recognizing faces and places. People new to the community will get a look at Bandon in the historic, but not-so-distant, past.”
In the summer, the Museum, located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue, is open every day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.