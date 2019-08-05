BANDON - Join archaeologist and historian Reg Pullen on Sunday, Aug. 11, for a 4-mile walking tour of Bandon with the South Coast Striders. Pullen will share all the local lore and colorful history of Bandon while touring various historical points of interest. Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn will join Pullen for part of this hike.
The total hike is 4 miles, rated moderate, with some sand walking involved and should last 2.5 to 3 hours. Meet at 10 a.m. at the public parking lot of the Bandon Historical Society Museum at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave. If the lot is full, find additional parking behind Face Rock Creamery.
The first part of the walk will take place in Old Town Bandon and those who aren’t up for the longer beach walk can end the walk there.
Dress appropriately for the weather. A windbreaker with a hood is recommended for the beach section. Walking sticks might be helpful for the beginning of the beach walk. Bring water. Those participating might want to pack a lunch to eat on the Port of Bandon Boardwalk, or may want to plan to eat at one of Bandon's many fine lunch spots.
After the hike, people are encouraged to visit the Bandon Historical Society Museum. Because it is a Sunday, admission will be free, thanks to the Free Summer Sundays program sponsored by First Interstate Bank and Best Western Inn at Face Rock. Also, Ocean Spray will be providing drinks and snacks for walkers. Note that the museum will open a little early on the day of the hike to provide access to the restrooms.
Upcoming hikes
A Summer Sampler: New River and Port Orford Heads, Saturday, Aug. 18
Cape Arago Trails: Saturday, Aug. 31
Camp Myrtlewood Trails: Sunday, Sept. 22
See the full schedule at the Striders website, coostrails.com.