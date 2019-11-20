BANDON — The Bandon Historical Society Museum will be celebrating “Mary Capps Appreciation Day,” at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the museum. The event is free.
A descendant of the pioneering Boice family, Mary Capps faithfully preserved the history of Bandon, Langlois and northern Curry County. Her husband Edgar was a descendant of the pioneering Lowe family and son of Ed Capps, the mayor of Bandon at the time of the 1936 Bandon Fire. Mary and Edgar were charter members of the Bandon Historical Society.
Before her retirement, Mary taught in the Bandon School District. She and Edgar maintained a ranch on Two Mile Road.
Mary Capps was instrumental in organizing the museum when it moved into its current building in 1996. She wrote a “Museum Memories” column for many years and, with Edgar, was the go-to person when a group wanted a speaker about local history. She conducted countless museum tours.
“Mary has been a guiding light through the life of the museum,” said Director Gayle Nix. “We are honoring her with a reception, a mayor’s proclamation, cake and coffee. Join us at the museum on Friday of Thanksgiving weekend, as we give thanks for all that Mary Capps means to us.”
The Bandon Historical Society Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave.