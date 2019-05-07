BANDON - Every May, the Bandon Library Art Gallery features the work of the Bandon High School art students.
Under the direction of teacher Jen Ells, the grades 9-12 students at Bandon High encounter a wide range of historical and contemporary artists. Such work often becomes a jumping-off point, giving the students great creative freedom while maintaining the discipline of the assignments. They work clay, paint on silk and, of course, draw and paint on paper and canvas, both realistically and surrealistically. They make portraits and self-portraits, folk art and still life. Their work is abstract, expressionistic, personal and always interesting and original — even inspired.
The BHS student art exhibit will be up through May 31.
All month there will be a box in the gallery to collect votes for the People's Choice Award. All participating students will get drawing pencils and erasers and there will be a special Curator's Prize awarded.
In the cases, The Button Club exhibit continues through May 31.