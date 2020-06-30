BANDON — Residents and visitors alike are probably wondering what's happening this weekend in town with the current COVID-19 restrictions. Here's an update (scroll down for what events are happening):
No fireworks display
The City of Bandon has canceled its popular annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
"Given the need for social distancing stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, most jurisdictions and entities have canceled Fourth of July displays for this year," said City Manager Dan Chandler. "The cancellation of other displays along the coast (including Brookings and The Mill Casino-Hotel and RV Park) makes it likely that Bandon would be met with a flood of people if the City decides to go forward. The City lacks the resources to control crowds, or to enforce any type of physical distancing or health precautions with crowds of the expected size."
The City was contracted with Western Fireworks for about $16,500 worth of fireworks this year. It is hoped the City can resume its annual fireworks display next year. To make a donation to the fireworks display, check the box on your city utility bill, or send donations to the City of Bandon, P.O. Box 67.
Bandon Police
The Bandon Police Department would like the public to be aware that it's fire season and also against City Ordinance 8.24.010 to possess or light illegal fireworks within the city limits of Bandon. The definition of an illegal firework is: "Illegal firework in the state of Oregon is anything that will fly in the air, explode, travels more than 6 feet on the ground or 12 inches in the air."
"If you did not buy it from a fireworks stand in the state of Oregon it is more likely than not illegal," said Bandon Police Chief Bob Webb.
Due to the public safety and fire risk, anyone who is found in possession of, or lighting illegal fireworks within the City of Bandon will be cited under the city ordinance violation, which will constitute a fine of $750.
"Please act responsibly and do not violate this ordinance," Webb said. "We have spent many years educating the public during this time and we have found that people are still continuing to use and possess illegal fireworks during this holiday."
We hope you will take this reminder serious so our officers will not have to take enforcement action. If you have any questions please call the Bandon Police Department at 541-347-2241.
No beach fires allowed
The public is reminded that no fireworks of any kind, even legal ones, are allowed on beaches or State Park property.
In addition, beach fires are not allowed south of Cape Arago to the Coos-Curry County line. This rule went into effect on June 24.
To report a controlled beach fire, please call Bullards Beach State Park at 541-347-2209 ext. 221 or 222 and leave a message. Do not call 911 to report, unless the fire is out of control.
Other cancellations
The Fourth of July Parade has been canceled.
The Port of Bandon has canceled its popular Cardboard Boat Races this year.
The Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show, which usually runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, has been canceled this year.
The Lions Family Day in the Park has also been canceled.
Greater Bandon Association's Alive After Five events are on hold until late fall, when GBA will reevaluate the safety of holding such events. Unfortunately, there will be no apple pie and ice cream sale this year, either.
Cranberry Festival
"With the surge of cases and predictions of a surge of cases a day by end of July, it’s really hard to predict a festival," said Bandon Chamber of Commerce CEO Margaret Pounder. "We really will need to wait until mid July to make any decisions. Our statement remains we will hope to update mid July."
However, there is a Cranberry Court with three Bandon High School seniors — Hannah Bristow, Kayla LaPlante and Elli Schulz. The Chamber is planning a Queen's Coronation either in person or virtual this fall. Cranberry Princess Elli is hosting a blood drive Friday, July 10, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Barn-Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. They are still in need of more donors. Those interested are asked to contact her at schulz.elli8@gmail.com for an appointment or register online by searching American Red Cross Blood Drives with the 97411 zip code. The Cranberry Court is planning other activities for children in the community this summer, following social distancing guidelines. Follow them on the Bandon Cranberry Court Facebook page.
Check back with the Bandon Chamber of Commerce at Bandon.com for more information.
Well, what is on for the weekend?
Old Town Marketplace
The Port of Bandon's Old Town Marketplace will be held indoors and outdoors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at 250 First St. SW iin the big green building on the waterfront.
Circles in the Sand
A five-day draw will be held over Fourth of July weekend on the beach below the Face Rock viewpoint. The viewpoint parking lot and stairs have been reopened, but visitors are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines while attending the Circles in the Sand events.
Schedule:
Saturday, July 4: 8 a.m.
Sunday, July 5: 8 a.m.
Monday, July 6: 8 a.m.
Tuesday, July 7: 9 a.m.
Wednesday, July 8: 9 a.m.
Flags to fly over cemeteries
More than 100 American flags will be flown from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all five Bandon cemeteries on Saturday, July 4, in honor of the Fourth of July, weather permitting.
For information on how to donate a flag in honor of your loved one, contact Harry Stephens, Veterans Flag Project chairman, at 541-294-1048, or co-chairman Bill Smith at 541-404-6194.
Volunteers are needed to place the flags at 7 a.m. and take down the flags at 5 p.m. on Saturday. To volunteer, call Stephens or Smith.
Veterans Flag Project volunteers put up flags on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July at all five Bandon cemeteries, weather permitting. Each flag is tagged with the name of the person being memorialized.
Stephens and Smith would like to thank all of the volunteers in the past and present and all the people who have donated to the project, with a special thanks to Bandon Fire Chief Lanny Boston for offering a temporary place to dry the flags out if they have any moisture on them before storage.
On a related subject, the public is reminded that brick applications for the Bandon Veterans Memorial are still available in local banks, City Hall, the library and other businesses. The memorial bricks are for veterans living as well as deceased and will be placed on the Veterans Memorial as they are received.
Other area events
Port Orford July Jubilee
PORT ORFORD – From the Port Orford July Jubilee Committee: “Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the Port Orford Jubilee Committee has made the very tough decision to cancel the 2020 Port Orford Jubilee. Given the Governor’s current safety guidelines, along with the uncertainty of when there will be any change in those guidelines, we feel like we will not effectively have enough time to prepare for a successful event.
“We will also not be hosting the Town Wide Yard Sales this year either. While it is an extremely difficult decision to make, we feel this is the best decision for us to make right now.
“Please know that we will have a bigger and even better Port Orford Jubilee in 2021! For now, please stay healthy, and thank you for your understanding of this extremely difficult decision.”
Coos County Fair & Rodeo
MYRTLE POINT — After much deliberation, the Coos County Fair Board announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Coos County Fair & Rodeo.
The Coos County Youth Auction's livestock auctions will still be held, with organizations drafting guidelines for modified shows that follow local and state health guidelines related to COVID-19. The board advised community members interested in updates regarding the 4-H projects to contact the Coos County OSU Extension office at 541-572-5263.
“We want to thank each and every one of you as well as our sponsors that have shown excitement and support over the past years,” said Leep in a statement. “We look forward to rebuilding and growing in the 2021 year to have a great fair again.”
Other popular events around the county have also been canceled due to the novel coronavirus. The 2020 July Jubilee in North Bend, the Gay 90s Festival in Coquille, Music on the Bay in Coos Bay, the Blackberry Arts Festival and the Bay Area Fun Festival are among some of the events which have announced cancellations due to public gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In