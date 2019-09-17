Bandon Cranberry Festival 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 8 Hallie Minkler and Elli Schulz lead the Royalty in Training court in a dance during the Cranberry Festival Queen's Coronation at the Sprague Theater. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Cranberry princesses and others compete in the Cranberry Eating Contest on Saturday. Makenna Vierck, second from right, was declared the winner. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World After Queen Allison Hennick unveils Mystery Person Joe Sinko, his wife Karen joins him on stage and Cranberry Festival Chairman Anthony Zunino talks to the crowd. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Barbara Dodrill, 92, dances with friends and family at the Cranberry Festival Street Dance on Saturday in Old Town. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Children enjoy the kiddie rides at the carnival. This is the first year a carnival has been part of the Cranberry Festival. Billie Sturdivant walks in the parade dressed for the Cranberry Carnival theme. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Cranberry Festival Parade Grand Marshals Dennis and Nora Thomason, driven by Joseph Bain. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World The Bandon Utilities Commission had an informational booth along First Street at the Cranberry Festival. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cranberry Carnival × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Second Domino's to open in downtown Coos Bay Mosquito advisory issued for Coos County Woman identified in fatal U.S. Highway 101 crash 7-week-old infant diagnosed with often-fatal rare disease Bandon man arrested after man critically injured trying to break up fight View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP Could you pass a US civics test? promotion spotlight AP Which 'Peanuts' character are you? Print Ads Ad Vault Community Dental Lab PC - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Community Dental Lab Pc 2495 Newmark, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-2121 Website Sale Rodney Mobley Landscaping - Ad from 2019-09-18 1 hr ago Rodney Mobley Landscaping 63701 Flanigan Rd., Cooos Bay, OR 97459 541-404-0107 Ad Vault DUNES MEMORIAL CHAPEL /RETAIL - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Dunes Memorial Chapel /retail 2300 Frontage Rd, Reedsport, OR 97467 541-271-2822 Website Construction FARRS TRUE VALUE - Ad from 2019-09-12 Sep 12, 2019 Sale Northwest Landscape Management - Ad from 2019-09-18 1 hr ago Northwest Landscape Management Po Box 12, Reedsport, OR 97467 541-662-0664 Bar 7 Devils Brewing Co - Ad from 2019-09-18 1 hr ago 7 Devils Brewing 847 South 2nd Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-808-3738 Website Ad Vault 7 Devils Brewing Co - Ad from 2019-09-16 Sep 16, 2019 7 Devils Brewing 847 South 2nd Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-808-3738 Website Car LES SCHWAB - Coos Bay & North Bend - Ad from 2019-09-12 Sep 12, 2019 Les Schwab - Coos Bay & North Bend 579 S Broadway, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-3163 Website Furniture Americas Mattress - Ad from 2019-09-12 Sep 12, 2019 Americas Mattress 310 S Broadway, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-3100 Service SALVATION ARMY - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Salvation Army Po Box 3537, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-888-5202 Website