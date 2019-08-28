BANDON - The 73rd annual Bandon Cranberry Festival is just around the corner and promises a weekend full of activities, events and entertainment for the whole family Sept. 12, 13, 14 and 15.
This year's theme "Cranberry Carnival" invites a tent full of colorful and lively interpretations. No carnival is complete without a rides and a midway, which will be a new feature this year in the lot at the west end of Old Town and is suitable for all ages. The carnival will be open all day Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15.
There will be festival parking at the Harbor Lights Middle School parking lot with the CCAT Cranberry Express bus shuttle to Old Town. It will run from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday. A route map will be published in the Bandon Western World’s special Cranberry Festival section.
The annual parade, with ribbons for the winning entries, starts at 10 a.m. on Ninth Street SW. Entry forms can be found online at https://bandon.com/online-parade-registration/.
The 2019 Cranberry Court members present the annual Queen's Coronation ceremony, with prizes and scholarships awarded. This year, the coronation will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept 12, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW. Tickets for the coronation are $15 each and available at Freedom Graphics, from princesses and at the door.
Friday night's Cranberry Bowl, to kick-off at 7, will find the Tigers hosting the Brookings-Harbor Bruins. Volleyball games will be held earlier in the day, at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. in the Bandon High School gym.
Other weekend activities include the Blessing of the Harvest, Cranberry Kitchen Food Fair, Cranberry Eating Contest, vendor marketplace, live music on the main stage and Old Town Marketplace, VFW Auxiliary Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale, Cranberry Equipment Expo, Treasure Chest raffle, poker run, Cranberry Street Dance with live music, Mystery Person reveal, VFW breakfast, corn hole tournament, bike ride, Cruise-In Car Show, Lions Cranberry Run and disc golf tournament.
A special section will be published in the Sept. 12 Bandon Western World and The World newspapers and will contain detailed information about the Festival, along with schedules, photos and stories. Copies will also be available at the Visitor Center and around town.
Organized by the Bandon Chamber of Commerce, the festival is made possible by support from businesses and volunteers. Chamber President Anthony Zunino is once again chairman of the Cranberry Festival. For more information, visit www.bandon.com.