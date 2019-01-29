BANDON - The first Bandon Crab Fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Port of Bandon's Old Town Marketplace building, 250 First St. SW.
All proceeds from the Crab Fest will benefit the Bandon Historical Society Museum. According to organizer Lori Osborne, this is the first year of the new event that each year will benefit a different group in the community.
Tickets cost $30 each and include one whole cooked crab, provided by Goddard Energy, cheese appetizers provided by Face Rock Creamery, John Towne's famous chowder, salad provided by Edgewaters Restaurant, dessert provided by Coastal Mist and one beverage provided by Bandon Brewing Co. (beer) The Beverage Barn (wine), Bandon Rain (cider), or Stillwagon Distillery (cocktail). Additional beverages are available for purchase.
Children are admitted free of charge and eat free, with a hot-dog bar, macaroni and cheese and beverage, all sponsored by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The event is limited to 350 tickets, which are selling fast, according to Osborne. A table for eight people can be purchased for $250.
There will be live music featuring Caught Red Handed from 1-2:30 p.m. and Aurora from 3-5 p.m., sponsored by Cardas Audio. Other activities include corn hole games, face painting, a cartoon sketch artist, photo booth, custom engraved glassware, Washed Ashore exhibit and Bandon Historical Society Museum kiosk. Louie the Crab inflatable will be on hand outside the marketplace on one of his many trips up and down the Oregon Coast for similar events. Louie's visit is sponsored by the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission and helps emphasize how important the Dungeness crab industry is to the economies of Oregon's coastal communities.
The main sponsor of the event is Goddard Energy - Donny and Anne Goddard. Master crab cleaners are the staff from Tony's Crab Shack. Freedom Graphics and Cardas Audio are sponsoring the poster design, tickets, lighting, stage and apparel.
"We would like to especially thank Donny and Anne for their support," Osborne said. "I grew up on those docks and learned to love the thrill as a child of learning first to touch a crab, to picking one up and then becoming a pro and being able to bait, catch and cook my crab. I love seeing the little kids on the docks get so excited. I’m thrilled to bring this festival to town and educate, grow and have fun and I love being able to help people like the museum and in the future other great causes."
To purchase tickets, visit https://the-shed-106689.weebly.com. For more information, contact Osborne at 541-297-8472.