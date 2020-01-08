BANDON — The Bandon Chamber of Commerce presents the second-annual Bandon Crab Fest.
The event will be held Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 at the Old Town Marketplace building, 250 First St. SW on the Bandon waterfront. Tickets are $45 each for a whole crab meal that includes cheese appetizers, chowder, pasta salad, roll, beverage and dessert, along with live music and dancing. For those with shellfish allergies, a prime rib dinner will be offered for $50. There are also hot-dog meals and activities for children.
The Bandon Crab Fest was created as a means to be a "rotating fundraiser." Last year, more than 375 people attended. The proceeds from the pilot year totaling more than $5,000 were awarded to the Bandon Historical Society Museum. This year, proceeds are slated to benefit scholarships for Bandon High School students seeking training in industrial arts vocations to further their education.
"As Lori Osborne came on the board last month, she asked that the Chamber continue this event," said Chamber CEO/President Margaret Pounder. "With her help and guidance, tickets are now available for purchase. So many people last year asked if it could be a two-day event to give a choice of times to attend, so this year it’s being offered for a Saturday night dinner with music and dancing, and Sunday at noon with easy listening music."
Saturday, Feb. 22, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m.
Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with Hecktic Week, an energy-packed duo with powerful vocals and beat driven grooves. Their foot stomping and soul touching sound is a blues-influenced infusion of nostalgic country, folk and rock.
At 8:30 p.m., Johnny Wheels & the Swamp Donkeys will play. Collectively, the band hails from Oregon, Texas and California and is typically tagged as a Blues band, although, the diversity of the members’ musical backgrounds becomes evident as the worlds of R&B, soul, jazz, funk and rock. are blended under a blues umbrella.
Sunday, Feb. 23, doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the meal being served at noon and music starting at 12:30 p.m.
From 12:30-2 p.m., Caught Red Handed will play. All three members are multi-instrumentalists and singers. The trio is well-known for its strong three-part vocal harmonies, flashy solo instrumental breaks and quirky on-stage conversation. They'll play original tunes from their two CD releases as well as popular selections from the Americana songbook encompassing bluegrass, country, folk and even a touch of old-time rock 'n'roll.
From 2:30-4 p.m., singer-songwriter/cover artist Jeff Kloetzel will perform. His original songs are fueled by his rhythmic guitar work and soulful vocals. Influenced by many musical genres including pop, rock, folk, blues and contemporary island, there should be something for everyone in Kloetzel's set list.
"We would like to thank all of those who contributed to the 2019 pilot year of the Bandon Crab Fest, with a special thank you to Donny and Anne Goddard of Goddard Energy for their contribution of the fresh-caught crab," Pounder said.
This year's sponsors and contributors include: The Beverage Barn, wine/non-alcoholic beverages; Bandon Brewing Co. & Pizzeria, beer; Bandon Rain, cider; Stillwagon Distillery, cocktails; John’s Famous Chowder-chowder and hot-dog bar; Edgewaters Restaurant-salad; Face Rock Creamery-cheese appetizers; Coastal Mist-dessert; Cardas Audio-live music; Freedom Graphics-graphic design/marketing/logistics/apparel; Bandon Chamber of Commerce-kids activities.
Tickets are available at www.bandoncrabfest.com. Last year, the event sold out. For further information call Pounder at 541-347-9616.