Paintings by Bonnie Bailiff at Mother's Natural Grocery

Acrylic painting by Bonnie Bailiff

BANDON — Mother's Natural Grocery in Bandon is showing the intuitive paintings of local artist and songwriter Bonnie Bailiff through December. In addition to her acrylic paintings, Bailiff's music is also available for sale.

Bailiff is originally from Texas and lived in the Mt. Shasta, California area for several years before moving to Bandon in 2017. To hear more of her music, including samples of her "Custom Love Songs," go to www.bonniebailiff.bandcamp.com.

Mother's is located at 975 Second St. SE (U.S. Highway 101)and is open Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

