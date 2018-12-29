BANDON — An opening reception for the newest Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center's art show, "Back to the Basics - Drawing in Black, White, and Gray" will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 6, at the hospital, 900 11th St. SE.
The artworks created depict any subject matter using the drawing mediums of graphite, charcoal, pen and ink, brush and ink, or other drawing mediums and implements.
This is a winter show, running January through March, a time of wonder and enchantment, cold noses and warm fires.
Everyone is welcome to the reception and refreshments will be served.