BANDON - A community ballroom dance will be held Saturday evening, Sept. 14, at the Glasgow Grange in North Bend. Three local dance clubs combine resources for the evening that commences with a beginner’s level dance lesson taught by Maria Merriam of MarLo Dance Studio at 7 p.m.
At 8 p.m., a variety of dance music kicks off with foxtrot, waltz, swing, tango, old time rock and roll and disco music that plays until the neighbors call the police to complain about the noise.
Everyone, young and old is welcome and no partner is necessary.
"Join us whether you are an experienced or novice dancer," Merriam said. "This is a great chance to learn more about all the dance opportunities on the South Coast."
This event is smoke and alcohol free. A donation of $5 ($3 for youth and students) will cover the dance lesson, finger food and the whole evening.
The Glasgow Grange is located at at 3159 East Bay Drive in North Bend. Turn right on to East Bay Drive at the north end of the McCullough (North Bend) bridge. The grange will be one-quarter mile on the left.
The dance is sponsored by the Bay Community Dance Club, USA Dance and the Bandon Dance Association.
For more information, email Judy Granstrom, baydanceclub@gmail.com; Janet Saint, janjeff.saint@gmail.com; or Dwight Comer, dancebandonwithbobda@gmail.com.